Morocco's COVID-19 Cases Increase to 654, Death Toll Reaches 39

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 654 as of April 1 at 9:30 p.m.

The health ministry has also recorded three new recoveries and two more deaths.

The total number of recoveries currently stands at 29, while the number of fatalities is 39.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, health authorities have performed 2,691 tests on suspected COVID-19 carriers that came back negative.

Morocco is currently in the second phase of its fight against the pandemic after confirming 500 cases of the virus on March 30.

The main objective during the current phase is to keep the COVID-19 spread in the country under control. To do so, the Moroccan government is restricting the movement of citizens, while health officials are intensifying their medical tests on suspected cases.

Earlier today, Director of the Epidemiology Department at the Ministry of Health Mohamed Lyoubi said that the next few days are decisive in the fight against COVID-19.

As long as citizens respect containment measures, there is a strong chance that Morocco’s COVID-19 curve will flatten.

“We expect a flattening of the curve of the evolution of cases. We hope so provided that the confinement measures are scrupulously respected by citizens, even inside their homes,” Lyoubi told the press.

The situation in Morocco will not reach the same severity as some European countries, such as Spain or Italy, Lyoubi insisted.

“There will certainly be a progressive pace of the epidemic [in Morocco], but the curve will not reach a peak similar to many other countries,” he said.

“The number of cases is likely to increase, but on a smaller scale compared to other countries,” Lyoubi reiterated.