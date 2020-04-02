Moroccan Students Engineer 3 Inventions to Fight COVID-19

IT startup LaFactory will incubate the ideas and put them at the disposal of Morocco’s coronavirus response authorities.

Rabat – The Moroccan School of Engineering Sciences (EMSI) announced that its students have developed three medical inventions that could help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Judges selected the three best inventions among 10 as part of the “Hackathon Virtual MaroCovid19” competition. EMSI hosted the virtual competition between March 26 and 28, under the theme: “Let’s innovate together for a Morocco with no Coronavirus,” EMSI declared in a press release.

The three winning inventions are “African Savior,” “Digital System Medical Respiratory,” and “Moroccan Electronic Perspective.”

African Savior

“African Savior” is a system that collects a nasal swab from patients for screening tests, especially for COVID-19, using drones equipped with test kits that patients could use by themselves.

There is a mobile phone application to establish communication with patients and determine, based on the symptoms they present with, whether or not they should do the test. If they demonstrate associated symptoms, the app then guides them through the nasal swab process, and includes a feedback section to enter personal information.

The invention’s value lies in its potential to reduce the risk of infection among medical staff, said EMSI General Manager Kamal Daissaoui.

The test kit also includes a disinfecting gel and disposable medical gloves, which the drone shall destroy upon its return. The drone then puts the sample in a sterilized bag, and submits itself to a disinfection process.

Digital Medical Respiratory System

The second invention, “Digital Medical Respiratory System,” aims to ensure proper medical follow-up for patients. The respiratory system sends data such as pressure and breath frequency to the doctor, without exposing the doctor to any risk of infection.

The respiratory system is also equipped with an alert system for critical situations, as well as an electronic card that allows for remote control, meaning the doctor can adjust the pressure and the flow of respiration.

Moroccan Electronic Perspective

The third winning invention, “Moroccan Electronic Perspective,” is a mobile app that works as a doctor’s prescription. Patients can communicate the medication they need at a pharmacy without relying on a piece of paper.

“The digitalization of the medical prescription has become a necessity in Morocco,” added the press release.

The consulting doctor sends the electronic prescription to any pharmacy. The patient identifies their pharmacy with a QR code and receives the medication, with no physical contact between patient and pharmacist.

EMSI’s researchers and professors are confined to the school’s laboratories and follow the students’ scientific research remotely, as a contribution to the Moroccan government’s efforts to protect citizens from the virus, Daissaoui explained.

“Our students’ ideas will soon be incubated by the company “Lafactory” and will be put at the disposal of our country to contribute to the nationwide efforts in tackling the spread of the pandemic,” he concluded.