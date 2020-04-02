Morocco’s Coronavirus Cases Climb to 691, Death Toll Hits 44

The health ministry has discovered dozens of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, reinforcing the importance of respecting preventive measures.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 691 as of 6:00 p.m. on April 2.

The ministry also announced four additional deaths, bringing Morocco’s COVID-19 death toll to 44.

Meanwhile, one patient has recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered patients in Morocco to 30.

The Ministry of Health has announced 49 coronavirus cases, seven deaths, and four recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, health authorities performed 2,815 medical tests on suspected COVID-19 cases that came back negative.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region most-affected by COVID-19 with 189 cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (127), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (115), and Fez-Meknes (113).

The southern region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded one new COVID-19 case, bringing its total to two cases.

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra detected its first two cases of the virus on April 1 but has not announced any new infections.

Morocco’s southernmost region of Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab has yet to confirm any cases of the virus.

The cities with the most recorded COVID-19 cases are, in order, Casablanca, Marrakech, Rabat, Meknes, and Fez.

In the next three to four days, Moroccan health experts will be able to develop accurate projections on the future of the pandemic in the country, declared the head of the epidemiology department at the Ministry of Health, Mohamed Lyoubi.

The projections should allow the Moroccan government and health authorities to adapt the implemented preventive measures to the evolution of the outbreak, he added.

Morocco’s COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 700% since the country entered a state of emergency on March 20, but the Ministry of Health has called the rise “expected and natural.”

The coming days are decisive for controlling the COVID-19 spread in Morocco. Citizens should abide by the precautionary regulations both inside and outside their homes, stressed the health ministry.