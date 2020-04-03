COVID-19 Recoveries Overtake Deaths in Morocco

Rabat – The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Morocco overtook the number of fatalities for the first time in more than a week on Friday, April 3.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 15 more recoveries as of 11 a.m. today.

The number of recoveries jumped from 34 at 8 a.m. to 49 at 11 a.m.

Overnight, the ministry registered three fatalities from the virus, bringing the death toll to 47.

Morocco has carried out an additional 2,983 tests on suspected cases that yielded negative results for COVID-19.

The North African country intensified measures in response to the pandemic, including entering a state of emergency on March 20.

The state of health emergency is currently set to expire on April 20.

Morocco is now in the “second phase” of the virus outbreak. Health officials described the next weeks as decisive, calling on citizens to respect the government’s preventive measures more than ever to prevent the proliferation of the virus.

The health ministry vowed to end the pandemic soon.

“We expect a flattening of the curve in the growth of cases. We hope so provided that the confinement measures are scrupulously respected by citizens, even inside their homes,” Mohamed Lyoubi, the director of the epidemiology department at the Ministry of Health, said on April 1.

He reassured citizens that the situation in Morocco will not reach the level of severity of some European countries, such as Spain or Italy. The two countries have recorded the world’s highest death tolls, with nearly 14,000 deaths in Italy and nearly 11,000 deaths in Spain.

“The number of cases is likely to increase, but on a smaller scale compared to other countries,” Lyoubi reiterated.