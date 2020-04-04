COVID-19: Singer Nouaman Lahlou Pays Tribute to Morocco’s Educators

Lahlou describes the song as a vibrant tribute to the remote teaching that many students consider a lifeline during Morocco’s suspension of studies.

Rabat – Moroccan singer, composer, and songwriter Nouamane Lahlou has released a song to pay tribute to Morocco’s educators, lauding their contribution in promoting remote learning in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus crisis.

The song is titled “Al oustad houwa Al Aoutade.. Sarkhate tilmide fi zamane corona” (The teacher is the cornerstone.. a student’s shout at the time of Corona), and was performed by Moroccan singer Adam Belemqadem, winner of the show “The Voice Kids.”

As a native of the southern city of Laayoune, Belemqedem performed the song in the Sahrawi dialect “Hassaniya,” which marked all of his previous performances.

Lahlou described his newest song as a vibrant tribute to the teaching that students consider a lifeline in the face of the coronavirus test.

Written by Said El Moutawakkil and arranged by Younes El Khazzane, the song falls within the “Coroniate” series that Lahlou launched two weeks ago in line with nationwide efforts to address the COVID-19 crisis.

“Kane ya ma kane corona sabhate ounwane” (Once upon a time, Corona became a headline), which Lahlou composed and performed, is the first song in the series. This was followed by a song titled “Raja f Allah” (Hopefulness in God), which the musician wrote for Moroccan singer Houda Saad to perform.

Lahlou is well known for his cultural songs with patriotic character, such as “Medina,” in which he sings about the beauty of Morocco’s old cities.

The song release comes after Morocco’s Ministry of Education decided to suspend all school activities until further notice starting on March 16, due to the spread of COVID-19.

Lessons and classes have been replaced by remote educational activities, allowing students to stay at home and continue studies via the website “Telmid TICE” and multiple television channels.

Morocco’s educators continue to adapt lessons to best support students during distance learning.