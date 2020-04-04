CNSS to Distribute Stipends to Furloughed Employees April 6

A total of 113,000 Moroccan companies declared a temporary work suspension on March 15 due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Rabat – The National Social Security Fund (CNSS) has notified all employees affected by the suspension of work due to the state of emergency that they will receive compensation starting April 6, 2020.

The compensation only covers employees who are registered with the CNSS and have made a declaration of pay suspension at the CNSS portal, www.covid19.cnss.ma.

Compensation methods are as follows:

Employers whose phone numbers are registered with the CNSS will receive a text message informing them of the stipend payment.

Those who have bank accounts will receive a bank transfer.

Employees who do not have a CNSS account associated with their bank account will receive stipends through money transfer agencies. Those without bank accounts will receive a text message containing a payment code to be presented at Wafacash agencies.

If the CNSS does not have the phone number of an employee, it will send the code to his or her postal address registered with the CNSS.

The concerned employees can also obtain the payment code on the CNSS portal, https://www.cnss.ma/ portail_cnss.

The web portal “covid19.cnss.ma” was designed for employers to request monthly assistance benefits for their employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

After employers, who fill out requests, should see their employees will benefit from a MAD 2,000 ($200) monthly stipend between March 15 and June 30.

A total of 113,000 companies declared a temporary work suspension on March 15 due to measures to contain the COVID-19 crisis, Minister of Employment Mohamed Amekraz said.