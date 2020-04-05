Phone Charger Explosion Injures Moroccan Student Amid Remote Learning

Mobile phones have killed several people in Morocco due to low-quality batteries and accessories that led to deadly explosions.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education announced the injury of a student in the Fez-Meknes region due to a phone charger explosion.

The victim is a baccalaureate student who studied at the Al Irfane high school affiliated with the Taza regional school, according to a statement from the Regional Academy for Education and Vocational Training in Fez-Meknes.

The statement added that the phone exploded while the student was using it to study as part of Morocco’s distance learning program.

Morocco’s Ministry of Education suspended school on March 16 and mobilized distance learning as an alternative to protect children from COVID-19.

“The Minister of Education [Said Amzazi] was informed of the incident. He ordered the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the student,” the statement said.

The school insurance will consider the incident a school accident to allow the student to benefit from insurance. The education ministry, therefore, will take care of all medical costs associated with the incident.

The University Hospital in Fez expressed readiness to treat the student’s injuries.

Mobile phones have killed several people in Morocco due to low-quality batteries that led to explosions, and the country recently witnessed two fatal incidents due to charger explosions.

The first case was of Hiba, a young girl who died inside an apartment fire in Sidi Alal Bahraoui near Rabat in August 2019.

An exploding phone charger caused the fire. Shocking videos and photos showing the girl trying to escape the burning building went viral.

The most recent accident killed a 5-year-old boy in February 2020, when an exploding phone charger caused a fire to engulf an apartment in the Tabrikt district of Sale, Rabat’s twin city.