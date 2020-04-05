Moroccan General Consulate in Toulouse Offers Aid to Stranded Nationals

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, general consulates and embassies expressed full readiness to aid the Moroccan diaspora and stranded tourists.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Consulate in Toulouse, France expressed full support for Moroccan expatriates and tourists stranded in the region.

The consulate said in a statement on April 5 that it took preventive measures to help the diaspora and tourists since the suspension of maritime and air travel between France and Morocco due to COVID-19.

Citing its measures, the consulate said it put a cell in place to receive questions and concerns of Moroccan citizens in the region. The hotline (0758557450) is available 24/7.

The consulate said that it is taking care of accommodation of many citizens affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The consulate also distributes food supplies and medications to Moroccan tourists in need.

The consulate said it is in contact with all Moroccans living with their relatives while stranded in France.

The statement reaffirmed the consulate’s determination to continue regular contact with local authorities in France to facilitate the extension of visas for Moroccan tourists in the region.

The consulate also said it will cover the funeral costs of low-income MREs or tourists, in line with the decision of the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 3.

mmended the patience of Moroccan citizens affected by the exceptional measures due to the closure of the borders.

The consulate also thanked all Moroccans who provided the necessary assistance to their relatives or friends given the trying circumstances of the COVID-19 crisis.

Tens of Moroccan embassies and general consulates around the world took similar measures to assist MREs and Moroccan tourists stranded due to the closure of borders.

Morocco suspended international air and maritime travel on March 15 as part of its preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus.