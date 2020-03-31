Morocco Arrests Woman for Abusive Remarks Directed at Moroccan Diaspora

A statement from the police said the woman incited hatred towards Moroccans living abroad due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic at the international level.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested a 46 year old woman on Monday, March 30 for posting a video in which she shared abusive remarks against the Moroccan community living abroad, known as MREs.

In the video, the woman incites hatred towards the Moroccan diaspora due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic at the international level, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

National security services engaged technical expertise, enabling DGSN to identify and arrest the defendant at her home in Inezgane, near Agadir.

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigation. The arrest is part of Morocco’s efforts to deal with “digital content relating to criminal acts or fake data linked to the coronavirus epidemic,” DGSN said.

Morocco has arrested dozens of suspects for their involvement in spreading fake news on social media.

DGSN reported yesterday that its security services arrested two suspects in Rabat and Errachidia for their alleged involvement in spreading fake news and false information regarding COVID-19, seeking to undermine public order and inciting Moroccans to commit criminal acts.

Morocco approved Law 22-20, related to the use of social media and open broadcast networks, on March 19 to criminalize the deliberate sharing of fake news and posts inciting criminal activity.

Morocco has confirmed 574 COVID-19 cases to date.