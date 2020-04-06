Most of the new cases came from Casablanca-Settat (32 new cases) and Marrakech-Safi (26 new cases).

Rabat – Morocco has confirmed 92 new cases of the coronavirus between the latest update at 9 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. this morning, bringing the total number of cases to 1,113 according to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 website.

The latest figures do not include any new deaths or recoveries. So far, 70 people have died of the virus in Morocco, and 76 have recovered.

The total number of new cases on Sunday, April 5, was 102, down from a peak of 128 new cases on Saturday.

All of the new COVID-19 cases came from seven of Morocco’s 12 regions, and most came from the regions of Casablanca-Settat (32 new cases) and Marrakech-Safi (26 new cases). Both regions are the hardest hit in Morocco, with Casablanca-Settat recording 327 cases and Marrakech-Safi 212 cases total.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 13 new cases (total of 91), the Fez-Meknes region nine new cases (total of 142), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra six new cases (total of 187), the Oriental region four new cases (total of 59), and Draa-Tafilalet two new cases (total of 43).

Five regions have no new cases. Beni Mellal-Khenifra maintains 28 total cases, Souss-Massa 19, Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra four, and Guelmim-Oued Noun one.

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab has not yet recorded any cases of COVID-19.

It took 6.5 days for the number of coronavirus cases in Morocco to double from 556 on March 30. For comparison, cases in Spain have doubled in the last nine days. In France, cases have doubled in just six days. The US, which currently has the world’s most coronavirus cases at 336,000, also took only six days to double.

Regionally, cases in Egypt and Tunisia have doubled in eight days, and Algerian cases have double in only five days.

The longer it takes for COVID-19 cases to double shows how successful countries are at containing the outbreak.