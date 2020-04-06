Association in Cote D’Ivoire Offers Financial Aid to Moroccan Diaspora

The association decided to offer families in distress cash sums “because they know what they need.”

Rabat – The Assembly of the Council of Moroccans Residing in Cote D’Ivoire (ACMRCI) created a solidarity fund to provide financial assistance to members of the country’s Moroccan diaspora facing difficult circumstances.

The fund has helped 50 families as of April 6 as part of a national campaign to express solidarity with members of the Moroccan diaspora, including those married to Ivorians.

“The united gesture intends to help Moroccan nationals who are in distress or lost their jobs following the economic crisis from COVID-19,” head of ACMRCI Ouazzi Chahdi told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

The association’s president said that the assembly preferred to give those in need cash donations “because each family knows its needs better.”

ACMRCI distributed the cash assistance in a ceremony recently held in Abidjan to express compassion and solidarity with the area’s diaspora.

The association also called on Moroccan nationals to follow the guidelines and preventive measures set by the Ivorian government against the COVID-19 spread.

To date, Cote d’Ivoire has recorded 261 COVID-19 cases, including three deaths. Approximately 37 patients have recovered.

Moroccan embassies and general consulates around the world took similar measures to assist MREs and Moroccan tourists stranded due to border closures.

Morocco suspended international air and maritime travel on March 15 as part of its preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus.

Morocco has confirmed 1,113 COVID-19 cases, including 71 deaths and 76 recoveries.