Morocco Confirms 1,120 Total COVID-19 Cases, Including 81 Recoveries

Rabat – According to Morocco’s Ministry of Health, the country’s total COVID-19 cases stand at 1,120 as of 9 p.m. on April 6, including 80 deaths and 81 recoveries.

The ministry recorded 99 cases so far on April 6, the third-highest increase in one day.

Health authorities also confirmed five recoveries today, the lowest number of recoveries recorded in one day since April 2.

Meanwhile, the number of daily fatalities recorded a slight decline, with 10 deaths on April 6 as of 9 p.m. The number decreased from 11 fatalities each on April 4 and 5.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, Moroccan health authorities have performed 3,984 medical tests on suspected COVID-19 cases that came back negative.

Family gatherings are the main source of contamination for the majority of cases in Morocco, said the Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, Mohamed Lyoubi.

The health ministry urged Moroccans to follow safety recommendations even inside their homes.

Citizens who leave their homes for work or shopping should start wearing face masks when outside, the ministry stressed.

Regular monitoring of people who made contact with the patients led to the detection of 230 cases, more than one-fifth of the total of cases.

Last week, the health ministry announced their intention to carry out 10,000 screening tests per day to detect a maximum amount of cases and keep the outbreak under control.

On March 20, Morocco entered a state of health emergency to reduce mobility and contain the spread of the virus. Since then, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by more than 1,000%.

The increase, however, is “expected and natural” according to Lyoubi.