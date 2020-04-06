El Youbi: Morocco’s COVID-19 Case Increase Due to Familial Transmission

Laboratories will carry out more tests in the upcoming days to secure a clearer image of the epidemic’s evolution in Morocco.

Rabat – Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Mohamed El Youbi attributed on April 5 the continuing increase of COVID-19 cases in Morocco to virus transmission among families.

El Youbi explained that the transmission of COVID-19 within families occurs because people still leave their homes, and because some people who were already carrying the virus as Morocco entered its state of health emergency, according to the ministry statement transmitted by Maghreb Arab Press.

El Youbi also shared that 700 people took COVID-19 diagnostic tests from April 3 to 5, which resulted in 192 new confirmed cases.

The total number of new cases on Sunday, April 5 was 102, down from a peak of 128 new cases on Saturday.

Laboratories will carry out more tests in the upcoming days in order to secure a clearer vision on the epidemic’s evolution in Morocco, El Youbi added.

Morocco confirmed 92 new COVID-19 cases today, April 6, between its updates on 9 p.m. on Sunday and 8 a.m. this morning, bringing the total number of cases to 1,113.

Seventy-one people have died of the virus in Morocco, and 76 have recovered.

The outbreak continues to grow in the Casablanca-Settat region, where 32 new cases were confirmed today. The total number of cases in the region now stands at 327, making it the hardest hit region in Morocco.

Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb explained that Moroccan health authorities require an average of three weeks to ensure the recovery of each patient, according to a report by 2M on April 1.

Ait Taleb stressed that the evolution of Morocco’s COVID-19 epidemic is slow, thanks to proactive procedures that the government has taken to contain the virus.

The number of coronavirus cases in Morocco doubled from 556 on March 30 to 1,113, over the course of 6.5 days. Some countries, such as the US, see cases doubled in only five days.

The minister explained that measures taken by health authorities in the month following the country’s first case of COVID-19, which was confirmed on March 2, show that Morocco is successfully managing the crisis.