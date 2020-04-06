Experts Recommend Moroccans Wear Face Masks to Curb COVID-19 Spread

The increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has led Moroccan experts to advocate the use of face masks in public.

Rabat – In line with the latest recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), a group of Moroccan doctors are calling the population to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Moroccan Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, and Resuscitation (SMAAR), and the Moroccan Society of Emergency Medicine (SMMU) made the recommendations in a recently issued “expert opinion.”

Moroccans should wear cloth masks when outside, while surgical masks and FFP2 masks should be reserved for healthcare personnel, said the communique, signed by SMAAR President Dr. Jamal Eddine Kohen.

The recommendations are based on successful measures implemented in Asian countries such as China, South Korea, and Singapore to control the spread of COVID-19.

“The wearing of masks by the populations [of Asian countries] has proved very effective in reducing the reproduction rate of the coronavirus,” said the publication.

Following the detection of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, it becomes “crucial” to wear face masks in public spaces in order to “curb the epidemic’s curve and avoid overcrowding in Moroccan hospitals,” explained the document.

However, due to the global shortage of surgical masks and FFP2 masks, the experts recommend that the public only use masks made of fabric, folded several times.

The recommendations come as several local media outlets speculate that the Moroccan government will launch the distribution of face masks to all sales outlets, including small stores and supermarkets.

The move aims to allow citizens to purchase face masks without having to move far from their homes, as well as to alleviate the pressure on pharmacies.

Pictures on social media are also showing rows full of face masks at supermarkets, such as Marjane and Carrefour, supporting the speculations.