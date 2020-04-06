COVID-19: ONEE Temporarily Suspends Billing for Struggling Customers 

Morocco’s ONEE announced that low-income households will benefit from a temporary billing suspension and continued electricity and water supply during the health emergency.

Rabat – The National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) has taken alleviatory measures for people experiencing financial issues due to the COVID-19 crisis in Morocco.

In a statement published on Sunday, April 5, the ONEE introduced additional measures including the postponement of payments and special remote payment facilities for people in difficult situations.

The ONEE will also guarantee adequate electricity supply for households with a prepayment meter. Low-income households with a prepayment meter will receive an advance in KWh to be recovered once the crisis is overcome.

The measures also include temporarily suspending the meter index reading and the distribution of invoices, and grant customers the possibility to communicate their electricity consumption index themselves, either via the ONEE website by subscribing to the “Self-Reading” service or by contacting the customer relations renter.

Customers will also be able to remotely access billing elements with assistance by telephone. ONEE will provide messaging assistance to customers for the processing of subscription requests.

ONEE strongly recommends opting for the e-payment methods available on its website or on mobile banking applications.

On May 24, the office issued a statement saying that it will not interrupt the electricity and drinking water supply to households during the COVID-19 crisis.

ONEE added that it has taken necessary measures to limit the movement of its teams to and from consumption points as much as possible during this period, and assured the public that its commercial agencies, collection points, and recharging points for prepaid electricity meters will remain operational.

For any requests for information, customers can contact the ONEE Customer Relations Center everyday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. by phone at 080 200 77 77, or by email at crc@onee.ma.