A video of local authorities in Casablanca condemning the behavior of some young people, who disrespected security services enforcing Morocco’s lockdown, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a uniformed man asks residents of an apartment building, “Is this how you are collaborating with us?” The officer’s question came in response to some young people in the complex throwing stones at security services from the roof, windows, and balconies.

The security service member addresses the parents of the alleged stone-throwers. “I don’t understand this district, it is like you are living on a different planet,” the officer says.

“While some people are throwing flowers and showing gratitude to authorities, you are throwing stones at them,” he adds.

Some residents then deny that the rocks came from their individual balconies.

“I am addressing everyone here, now it is no one’s responsibility?” the security officer responds. “Where did all of that come from, then?”

Social media users expressed shock and disappointment at the disrespectful behavior.

Throughout the crisis, security services in Morocco have displayed solidarity with citizens and residents by deploying all human resources necessary to preserve their safety.

Citizens, in return, have shown compassion and support for security services in several cities. Videos online document moments where citizens threw roses at security services from balconies and windows to express their gratitude.

One viral video shows residents of a Casablanca apartment complex singing the national anthem with local police forces. Officers in the street invited the neighborhood to join in from their windows and balconies, expressing solidarity in the face of crisis.

Morocco imposed a state of emergency on March 20, asking people to remain home to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Only with an exceptional movement permit can citizens and residents go out for work, buy groceries, or receive medical treatment in the event of an emergency. Military personnel are working with local authorities and police forces to ensure the success of the confinement measure.

Authorities announced on April 6 that anyone entering public spaces must wear protective face masks, effective April 7. People who fail to do so may face a sentence ranging from one to three months in prison, in accordance with Article 4 of Decree-Law 2.20.292. Violators may also be penalized with a fine between MAD 300 and 1,300 ($29 to $126).

Moroccan security services have arrested 8,612 people for jeopardizing the state of emergency measures. Individuals were arrested for inciting others to flout mandated containment measures, spreading fake news to undermine citizen’s security during the crisis, and publishing hateful messages toward medical personnel and enforcement authorities.

Morocco recorded 1,141 novel coronavirus cases as of 8 a.m. on April 7, including 83 fatalities and 88 recoveries.