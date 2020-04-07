Morocco's COVID-19 Case Count Jumps to 1,141, With 21 New Cases

The wearing of medical face masks in public to limit the spread of COVID-19 became mandatory as of April 7.

Rabat – Morocco’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 1,141 as of 8 a.m. on April 7, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry recorded 21 new cases between 6 p.m. on April 6 and 8 a.m. on April 7.

Health authorities also confirmed seven recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 88. The ministry registered two fatalities, and the country’s death toll stands at 83 at the time of writing.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, Morocco conducted 4,131 medical tests on suspected COVID-19 cases that came back negative.

At the regional level, the highest number of cases is detected in the region of Casablanca-Settat with 332, followed by Marrakech-Safi (201), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (186).

Morocco has been increasing its efforts to battle COVID-19 across the country.

Morocco entered into a state of emergency on March 20 and announced that all citizens must wear medical face masks in public on April 6.

The new measure comes into effect today, April 7.

The decision is in line with national efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The price for one mask is set at MAD 0.80 (approximately $0.10).

Failing to wear a mask may lead to a sentence ranging from one to three months in prison, in accordance with Article 4 of Decree Law 2.20.292.

Violators may also face a fine between MAD 300 and 1,300 ($29 to $126).

The same measures apply against violators of the state of emergency. People without an authorized exceptional movement permit cannot go out into public. Anyone who does not hold a signed permit in public can face the same penalties of one to three months in prison and/or a fine of MAD 300 to 1,300 ($29 to $126).