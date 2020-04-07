Moroccans Rise to Call for Blood Donations in Errachidia

The Delegation of Health in Errachidia now has an adequate blood supply, and organizers will continue the campaign in other areas throughout the province.

Rabat – Residents of Errachidia, in eastern central Morocco, have shown solidarity and generosity, making significant contributions to a blood donation campaign.

Authorities launched the campaign a few days ago to support health services during a shortage of vital blood reserves in the province’s hospitals.

The campaign contributes to strengthening the bloodstock available at Errachidia’s blood transfusion center and complies with health and safety standards.

Reserves of blood are especially important in light of Morocco’s growing outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The campaign is an opportunity to express solidarity within Moroccan society. It is also a key opportunity to raise awareness on the importance of blood transfusions for saving lives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by the Provincial Delegation of Health in Errachidia in coordination with the Wilaya (governance) of the region of Draa-Tafilalet, the campaign also witnessed strong participation from regional security services.

The organizers made available the necessary means of transport for donors to access the blood transfusion center.

The provincial health delegate in Errachidia, Moulay Mhamed Berjaoui, welcomed citizens’ strong commitment to donate blood, especially during a difficult economic situation.

The Delegation of Health in Errachidia now has an adequate blood supply, and authorities will organize this campaign in other areas of the province of Errachidia, including Erfoud and Rissani, Bejaouni said in a statement to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

Citizens who donated blood commended the initiative.

The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to urge people to donate blood and to raise awareness of the need for regular blood donation to ensure the quality, safety, and availability of blood and blood products for patients in need.