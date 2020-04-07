Morocco Strengthens Measures to Enforce Wearing Masks in Public

Rabat – Morocco’s Public Prosecutor Office called for strict measures against violators of the new law requiring citizens and residents to wear protective masks in public and in the workplace.

The new law into effect on April 7.

The public prosecutor asked judges, investigators, and courts to not hesitate in taking the necessary actions against those who fail to respect the preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Offenders can face prison sentences ranging from one to three months and a fine between 300 and 1,300 ($29 to $126), or one of the two penalties.

The same measures apply against violators of the state of emergency, effective until April 20.

The King’s general prosecutor and President of the Public Ministry, Mohamed Abdennabaoui, urged for strict mobilization to protect the health and safety of Morocco’s citizens and residents throughout the period of confinement.

The April 7 statement from the prosecution office cited Decree-Law No. 2.20.292 on the state of health emergency, which criminalizes all violations of public authorities’ orders and decisions.

Abdennabaoui said failing to wear protective masks in public is a separate crime from breaching other quarantine measures such as going out without an exceptional movement permit or special authorization to work.

At the time of writing, Morocco has confirmed 1,184 cases of COVID-19, including 90 fatalities and 93 recoveries.