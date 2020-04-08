Morocco Reports 91 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 1,275

Casablanca-Settat hosts nearly one third of the country’s cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,275 as of 6 p.m. on April 8.

The ministry has confirmed 91 cases in the past 24 hours.

Morocco also confirmed three new fatalities and four recoveries between April 7 and 8. The country’s death toll stands at 93 while 97 patients have recovered.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, health authorities have performed 4,477 medical tests on suspected COVID-19 cases that came back negative.

Casablanca-Settat hosts nearly one third of the country’s cases (384 cases). Marrakech-Safi (228) and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (201) combined represent another third of the cases, while the remaining third is spread throughout Fez-Meknes (161), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (100), and the rest of the country’s regions.

The Oriental (73 cases), Draa-Tafilalet (61), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (40), and Souss-Massa (20) continue to show a slow increase in numbers.

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab recorded its first two cases of the virus today. Its neighboring regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (four cases) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (one case) are the least affected by COVID-19.

With Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab’s new cases, all twelve Moroccan regions have now confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients has led to the detection of most new cases in recent days. Out of 8,600 people who underwent daily monitoring, 445 were infected.

The majority of COVID-19 patients (71%) showed mild symptoms when their infections were detected, while only 14% were in critical condition.

Around 16% of COVID-19 patients did not show any symptoms.

The detection of asymptomatic cases should compel citizens to respect the recommended preventive measures, both outside and inside their homes, stressed the Ministry of Health.

“We should regularly wash our hands with soap and always wear face masks before going outside,” said the director of the epidemiology department at the health ministry, Mohamed Lyoubi, during a press briefing.