King Mohammed VI Leads by Example, Demonstrates Importance of Face Masks

Rabat – In his first appearance since the new face mask regulations, King Mohammed VI demonstrated how Moroccan citizens should act responsibly when he wore a face mask during a royal audience.

The King received Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani, Minister of Education Said Amzazi, and newly-appointed Minister of Culture Othman El Ferdaous on Tuesday, April 7, at the royal palace of Casablanca.

Photos documenting the meeting show King Mohammed VI, as well as the government members, wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus.

King Mohammed VI also made an example by keeping a safe distance from his guests. The pictures show chairs and the throne arranged with large distances between them.

The King’s appearance came only one day after the Moroccan government announced that wearing face masks in public spaces and in the workplace is now mandatory.

The decision was in line with national efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has so far infected 1,242 people in Morocco. The country’s death toll stands at 91, while 97 patients have recovered.

This is not the first time King Mohammed VI has demonstrated how Moroccans should prevent spreading the coronavirus.

On March 11, in his first royal audience since COVID-19 was detected in the country, the King made an exceptional change in reception protocol.

While royal receptions typically include greetings at a close distance to the King and physical contact, the guests stood at a safe distance from the monarch and bowed in respect without kissing his hand.

Although the Royal Office did not issue an official statement about the change in protocol, it was clear that the new measures were in line with health officials’ recommendations and aimed to demonstrate to the Moroccan population how they should behave to keep the COVID-19 spread under control.