Italy’s COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 17,669 as Case Count Sees 25-Day Low

The country “has reached a plateau in the contagion phase,” said Silvio Brusaferro, the head of the public health institute.

Italy’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 604 on Tuesday, April 7, a decrease from 636 on April 6. The number of new cases amounted to only 3,039 on Tuesday, Italy’s smallest increase in cases since March 13.

The coronavirus death toll in Italy reached 17,669 on April 8.

Italy has the second-highest COVID-19 case count in Europe after Spain, with 139,422 cases at the time of writing.

Despite this, the number of daily reported cases is on the decline, demonstrating the success of the country’s nationwide lockdown that began on March 9.

Italy confirmed 3,599 new cases on April 6 and 3,039 on April 7, a stark contrast compared to previous daily increases. Since March 17, Italy has seen between 4,050 and 6,557 new cases per day.

The number of people who recovered from the virus also increased. Of the entire infected population, 24,392 people recovered on April 7, compared to 22,837 just a day earlier.

The country “has reached a plateau in the contagion phase,” said Silvio Brusaferro, the head of the public health institute, during a press conference.

To further slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Italian government is planning on continuing the current nationwide lockdown until at least Easter, which falls on April 12.

According to Italian newspaper reports, nationwide restrictions will likely continue until May 1, and the country will gradually begin ending lockdown measures on May 4.