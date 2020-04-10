US Rejects Former Algerian FM Lamamra as UN Envoy to Libya

The former UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, resigned in March due to the complexity of the Libyan crisis dossier.

Rabat – The US has refused to vote for the appointment of former Algerian foreign minister Ramtane Lamamra as the new UN envoy to Libya.

The Libyan dossier has had no special envoy from the UN since March 2, when Ghassan Salame resigned due to the complexity of the conflict between the UN-backed government in Tripoli and the Libyan National Army (LNA) in Benghazi.

The search for a replacement of Salame has restarted since the US refused Lamamra’s candidacy, diplomats told AFP.

One of the diplomatic sources suggested that the US objected because of “pressure” from Egypt and the UAE, who argued Lamamra is too close to Russia.

The US was the only member of the Security Council’s 15 members to oppose Lamamra’s nomination, the Hill news outlet reported.

The US does not look at Libya as a priority, but with its vote against the Algerian FM, it is convinced Lamamra is not fit for the position.

President Trump said in 2017 that he does not see a role for the US in the Libya crisis.

“I think the United States has enough roles right now. We are in a role everywhere,” he said.

Trump, however, said his country is determined to continue to crackdown on terrorism across the world, including ISIS.

“I do see a role in getting rid of ISIS. We are effectively ridding the world of ISIS. I see that as a primary role, and that’s what we are going to do whether it’s in Iraq or in Libya or anywhere else,” Trump reaffirmed.

In addition to hosting terror groups like ISIS, Libya has become a hotspot for foreign mercenaries from Turkey, Syria, Sudan, Russia, and Chad.

Observers and some international media see the 67-year old Lamamra as the “right guy” for the position since he has served in multiple diplomatic positions, including as the chief of the Algerian mission in the US.

The US, however, wants to fulfill the hopes of its allies, opposing Russia’s stance which favors the LNA’s General Khalifa Haftar.

In recent months, Libyan officials have argued their country’s conflict should find a solution on the basis of the 2015 Skhirat Agreement, signed in Morocco.

On March 13, the chairman of the High Council of State (HCS) in Libya, Khalid Al-Mishri, said in Rabat international initiatives will not be able to find a better solution to Libya’s internal conflict than the 2015 Skhirat Agreement.

He emphasized the ongoing situation in Libya does not require political initiatives.

Al-Mishri also condemned political interference, including Turkey’s move to deploy troops in the region.

In addition to Turkey, Algeria vowed to help find a political solution in Libya, seeking to recover its diplomatic role in the region amid continuous protests in Algiers.