The 78-year-old woman underwent a chloroquine treatment and joined the 141 cases of recovery from COVID-19 in Morocco.

Rabat – A German national has been cured off COVID-19 in the Mohammed VI Hospital of Tangier, northern Morocco.

The 78-year-old woman was treated according to the protocol adopted by the Ministry of Health. The protocol prescribes the use of chloroquine, a drug normally used to treat malaria. Although the drug is not yet authorized as an official COVID-19 treatment, it is used widely across the globe with a significant success rate.

Chloroquine relieves fever and inflammation in patients suffering from malaria. Despite the efficiency of the treatment, chloroquine can cause severe side effects such as renal or liver damage.

The German patient responded well to the treatment and displayed no side effects, according to the director of the Mohammed VI Hospital of Tangier, Dr. Mounir Marrakchi. She arrived in pain, seeking help in the Mohammed VI Hospital that treats critical cases requiring intensive care and resuscitation. She tested positive for the coronavirus.

The woman left the hospital on Thursday evening after two negative laboratory tests carried out 48 hours apart.

The 78-year-old woman is the 7th recovery case in the prefecture of Tangier-Assilah. Dr. Mounir Marrakchi stressed that many patients respond well to chloroquine treatment. After showing signs of improvement, the patients are transferred to other hospitals in Tangier that specialize in managing the cases of infection.

An estimated 5,000 German citizens are currently residing in Morocco due to travel restrictions imposed as preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 11, Moroccan health authorities registered 1527 cases. 110 patients have died due to the novel virus; the German woman is among the 141 cases of recovery.

To slow down the spread of COVID-19, Moroccan authorities have ordered the citizens and the foreigners alike to wear masks in public. Failure to comply with the order that came into power on April 7 may result in punishment in the form of a fine or up to three months in prison.