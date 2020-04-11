Global Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Surpass 1.7 Million

The number of infected individuals is increasing everyday, with the US reporting the highest numbers.

Rabat – The number of coronavirus cases has now surpassed 1.7 million worldwide, and the death toll continues to rise.

The exact number of reported cases was 1,708,718 as of Saturday morning, April 11, according to data from John Hopkins University. The numbers include a death toll of over 100,000.

Approximately 382,404 patients have recovered from COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins figures. China has the highest number of recoveries, reporting 77,874.

The US is leading global infection rates with 501,615 confirmed cases. Italy remains the country with the highest death toll, which now stands at 18,849.

The US faces a considerable challenge with a case count more than triple that of any other country worldwide. The second most infected country is now Spain, with 161,852 cases, according to the source.

Italy follows Spain with 147,577 cases, and France ranks fourth with 125,931.

Although numbers continue to rise worldwide, some countries are considering easing lockdown restrictions. Spain is preparing to allow “some non-essential employees” to return to work effective April 13. US President Donald Trump is also considering reopening the country’s economy amid an explosion in reported cases. Trump is trying to weigh economic health and public health, US outlets report.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that any level of easing restrictions carries great risk.

China is now transitioning out of lockdown measures, including in Wuhan. Infection rates are slowing, but Beijing still registered 46 new cases on April 10.

Meanwhile, Morocco, which is still under a strict nationwide lockdown, reported 1,545 confirmed cases as of Saturday, April 11, according to the Moroccan Ministry of Health. Neighboring Algeria has reported 1,761 cases.

Morocco’s recoveries stand at 146 with a death toll of 111, according to the Ministry of Health’s 6 p.m. update on April 11.

The North African country has taken strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Morocco declared a state of emergency on March 19. As of April 11, the country’s nationwide lockdown is scheduled to continue to April 20.