Morocco Confirms 72 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 1,617

Rabat – Morocco’s health ministry confirmed 72 new COVID-19 cases between 6 p.m. on April 11 to 10 a.m. today, April 12. With the new cases, the country’s confirmed case total now stands at 1,617.

The ministry confirmed seven additional recoveries and two additional fatalities.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 153, while the country’s death toll has reached 113.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco on March 2, 6,856 suspected cases of the virus have tested negative.

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to report the highest number of infections in the country, with 458 confirmed cases.

Marrakech-Safi follows with 307 cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra’s count stands at 231, Fez-Meknes has 214, and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima has confirmed 153.

The Oriental has 104 cases while Beni Mellal-Khenifra has a total of 48.

Souss-Massa maintains 23 cases.

Draa-Tafilalet confirmed one new case, bringing the regional total to 72.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has counted four cases while the neighboring region of Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab has two.

Guelmim-Oued Noun has the lowest case count with only one confirmed infection.

Moroccan health officials and government members have been calling on citizens, tourists, and residents to abide by all preventive measures in place since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

The country’s preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 include restricting movement in public spaces and making protective face masks mandatory.