RAMED Stipend to Benefit Moroccans Beginning April 13

Beneficiaries can even use an expired identification card to access their stipends.

Rabat – Stipends from Morocco’s Medical Assistance Plan (RAMED) will benefit spouses of deceased beneficiaries as well as beneficiaries suffering from an illness starting Monday, April 13. The initiative aims to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on Moroccan households.

The spouses of deceased beneficiaries can access stipends by presenting the beneficiary’s identification card, death certificate, and RAMED affiliation card. The spouses are also required to present their own IDs.

Family members of beneficiaries are authorized to withdraw stipends in case of the beneficiary’s illness or inability to move. They must present the beneficiary’s ID, proof of his or her inability to move, and their own ID bearing the same address as the beneficiary’s.

If the addresses of the beneficiary and family members do not match, the two parties must be living near each other. In this case, the bank or payment institution employee must establish the identity of the person who withdraws the stipend.

Beneficiaries can use their expired ID cards to access stipends if they did not have the chance to renew it.

Any valid official proof of identity can replace an ID card for as long as it contains the beneficiary’s ID number, photo, and full name. Examples of valid proofs include a RAMED card, driving license, and passport.

The initiative follows last week’s measure to assist non-RAMED beneficiaries. Workers in the informal sector who suffered a loss of income due to the lockdown will receive financial assistance through King Mohammed VI’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.