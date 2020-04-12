Yan & One Donates 55,000 Liters of Hand Sanitizer to Moroccan Hospitals

Yan & One switches from beauty to hygiene in a COVID-19 solidarity initiative.

Rabat – Moroccan cosmetics brand and retailer Yan & One has donated 55,000 liters of hydroalcoholic solution to hospitals in Morocco, joining national efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation has an estimated worth of up to MAD 11 million ($1.1 million).

The Moroccan laboratory that produced the hydroalcoholic solution is approved by the Ministry of Health, explained Yan & One, and the hydroalcoholic solution meets the World Health Organization’s (WHO) standards.

The company’s initiative shows support for healthcare professionals by aiming to reduce shortages of hydroalcoholic solution in Moroccan hospitals.

“Yan & One teams began deliveries across the country to supply hospitals in Morocco,” the statement added.

The brand closed its shops in light of the COVID-19 lockdown for non-essential activities, but its online shopping services are still available.

The brand is part of Aksal group, whose chief executive officer is Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch. The CEO’s husband is Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch, who injected MAD 1 billion (over $ 100 million) into Morocco’s national COVID-19 fund.

Moroccan authorities and citizens have joined forces to fight the pandemic since the country recorded its first case on March 2. Morocco has since confirmed a total of 1,617 cases, with 153 recoveries and 113 fatalities as of today, April 12.