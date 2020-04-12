Morocco’s Daily COVID-19 Case Count Jumps to 116, Total Stands at 1,661

Approximately 6,943 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on April 12, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,661.

In 24 hours, the ministry has confirmed 116 new cases of the virus. Until now, the country’s new daily cases have stayed below 100 since Sunday, April 5, dipping as low as 64.

The total number of recoveries in Morocco stands at 177, while the country’s death toll has reached 118. The ministry reported seven fatalities in 24 hours.

The ministry said 6,943 suspected cases of the virus have tested negative since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco on March 2.

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to report the highest number of infections in the country with 484 cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (314), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (237), Fez-Meknes (215), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (153), and the Oriental (108).

Confirmed cases in Draa-Tafilalet (72), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (48), and Souss-Massa (23) are increasing at a slower pace.

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra continues to maintain four cases, Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab has two, and Guelmim-Oued Noun has only one.

Morocco is increasing preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, restricting movement in public spaces and making protective face masks mandatory.