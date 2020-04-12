Ninety-one patients have tested positive again for the coronavirus after recovering from the illness.

Marrakech – The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating reports of 91 recovered COVID-19 patients in South Korea who tested positive for the virus again on April 10.

WHO started examining the reports on April 11 to determine the causes of the patients’ second infections.

Director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Jeong Eun-kyeong stated that the virus may have been “reactivated again rather than the patients than the patients being reinfected.”

WHO began coordinating with officials in South Korea in the investigation as soon as the country reported the reinfected COVID-19 patients.

“We are closely liaising with our clinical experts and working hard to get more information on those individual cases,” WHO told Reuters.

A recovered COVID-19 patient can be discharged from the hospital after two consecutive negative results, according to WHO guidelines.

Patients with mild cases of the virus typically experience a two-week period between the onset of symptoms and clinical recovery, according to WHO.

WHO insisted on the systematic collection of samples from recovered patients to better understand the reemergence of infection.

“As COVID-19 is a new disease, we need more epidemiological data to draw any conclusions of virus shedding profile,” WHO added.

The global total of confirmed cases is approaching 1.8 million. Recoveries stand close to 422,000 while the death toll nears 114,000.