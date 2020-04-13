Marrakech Hotels Offer 1,483 Rooms to COVID-19 Medical Personnel

Scores of hotels across Morocco have implemented similar initiatives, expressing gratitude to medical staff for their selflessness in caring for coronavirus patients.

Rabat – Classified hotels in the popular tourism city of Marrakech decided to offer accommodations to medical staff. Medical personnel are unable to return to their homes during the medical care period to prevent any potential risk of transmitting COVID-19 to their families, or of becoming infected by a family member and transmitting the virus to patients.

Tourism and hotel professionals in the red-washed city offered approximately 1,483 hotel rooms to medical staff, including nurses and doctors, working to combat the virus.

The gesture is part of the national campaign to pay tribute to health professionals working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Head of the Regional Tourism Council of Marrakech Safi Hamid Bintahar told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) that the initiative seeks to provide the necessary conditions to ensure the protection of medical and nursing staff.

He said that the initiative enabled the city to mobilize 1,483 rooms from classified hotels and establishments to house health personnel.

Some hotels have offered all of their rooms in the service of medical staff, the head of the regional tourism council said.

Other hotels across Morocco have launched similar initiatives to show solidarity with medical personnel deployed to counter COVID-19.

Hotel Le Rio in Tangier set aside 25 rooms for medical personnel taking care of COVID-19 patients in the region surrounding the Tangier-Asilah Prefecture.

Risma also decided to put Accor Hotels at the service of Moroccan medical staff working to curb the novel coronavirus.

Earlier in April, classified hotels under the Meknes-El Hajeb Hotel Industry Association (AIH) also offered accommodations to medical staff, quarantined patients, and possible COVID-19 patients.