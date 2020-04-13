The Casablanca-Settat region has recorded 17 new cases for a total of 501 cases.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health has registered 85 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total number of cases up to 1,746.

In its 10 a.m. update, the ministry also recorded two new deaths since the last update at 6 p.m. yesterday, bringing the death toll to 120. At the same time, 19 people have recovered for a total of 196 recoveries.

The coronavirus is spreading in Morocco through “small outbreaks of contamination, especially in family circles,” said the director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, Mohamed El Youbi, yesterday.

The Casablanca-Settat region remains the hardest hit, with 17 new cases for a total of 501.

However, Marrakech-Safi recorded the most new cases since yesterday evening, confirming 29 new cases for a total of 343. Fez-Meknes and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 15 new cases each, for a total of 230 and 169, respectively.

Most regions reported very few new cases. Draa-Tafilalet reported five new cases (total of 77), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra reported two new cases (total of 239), Beni Mellal-Khenifra one new case (total of 49), and Souss Massa one new case (total of 24).

The regions of the Oriental (108 cases), Guelmim-Oued Noun (one case), Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (four cases), and Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab (two cases) reported no new cases overnight.

Overnight, the health ministry carried out 348 tests for COVID-19, with 24% testing positive for the virus and 263 testing negative. Overall, Morocco has conducted 8,952 tests, with just under 20% testing positive.

Since reaching a peak of 128 new cases on April 4, Morocco’s rate of new cases each day has levelled off. In the seven days ending Sunday, April 12, the country confirmed 91 new cases on average each day.

As the number of recoveries rises, yesterday marked the day with the most recoveries from COVID-10 one one day since the beginning of the outbreak, with 31.