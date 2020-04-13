Brussels Airlines Suspends Flights to Marrakech Until 2021

The suspension also applies to flights destined for Seville, Valencia, Bristol, Hanover, Moscow, Billund, and Santorini.

Rabat – Brussels Airlines intensified precautionary measures in response to the COVID-19 spread, announcing a decision to cancel flights to eight destinations including Marrakech.

The Belgian airline said it will not fly to Marrakech until March 31, 2021.

The airline will also suspend its flights to Seville, Valencia, Bristol, Hanover, Moscow, Billund, and Santorini.

Lufthansa Group, the parent company of Brussels Airlines, forecast a major drop in air traffic due to the pandemic, Le Soir reported.

The German company took measures to reduce its “long term flight capacity” to mitigate the pandemic’s impact, the news outlet added.

International airlines suffered major losses due to COVID-19 as scores of countries suspended international and domestic flights, including Morocco.

Euronews.com quoted data from Eurocontrol, emphasizing that the world saw an 88% decrease in flights compared to 2019.

“There were just 350 flights on 29 March over European airspace between 8 am and 12 pm, against more than 2,876 on the equivalent Sunday in 2019,” the news outlet said.