Rabat – Ramadan is expected to begin on April 24 in the US, where over 3.45 million Muslims will celebrate the holy month.

Celebrated in the ninth month of the lunar year, Ramadan lasts for 29 or 30 days. During this time, practicing Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, refraining from food, drink, smoking, and all sexual activity.

It is impossible to precisely predict Ramadan’s start date as it depends on sighting the crescent moon. The new moon is expected to be visible on Thursday, April 23 at 2:27 UTC, meaning Taraweeh prayers will begin on Thursday night and the first day of Ramadan will be Friday, April 24 in the US.

Egypt has confirmed it will begin to celebrate Ramadan the same day, and several other countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, also expect to sight the crescent moon Thursday.

A study by the Pew Research Center indicates the number of Muslims living in the United States and that the number is growing.

Muslims across the nation are encouraged to meet and pray virtually amid the pandemic, in an effort to protect worshipers from contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Islamic scholars advised people to perform the Taraweeh prayers at home to contain the spread of the virus.

While many will not be able to participate in traditional celebrations, a neighborhood in the city of Minneapolis has approved the broadcast of the call to prayer, an unusual practice in the US. The call to prayer will reach thousands of Muslims who are being asked to social distance during the holy month.

The US is currently the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a confirmed 855,250 cases. Of the confirmed cases, there are a reported 47,974 deaths and 78,353 recoveries.