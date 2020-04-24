Nouakchott Supports Moroccan Truckers Supplying Mauritanian Markets

Moroccan truckers delivering goods to Mauritania will benefit from a new unloading station near Nouakchott.

Rabat – Mauritania’s Ministry of Trade and Tourism reassured that it is granting all facilities to allow the movement of Moroccan truckers to ensure its markets are stocked with all necessary goods amid the COVID-19 crisis.

During a recent meeting in the Mauritanian capital, the Moroccan ambassador in Nouakchott, Hamid Chabar, and the Secretary-General of the Mauritanian Ministry of Trade and Tourism, Ahmed Salem Ould Bouhdah, agreed on the establishment of a new station for Moroccan truckers to unload their goods intended for Mauritanian markets.

The new station is located at the northern entrance of Nouakchott.

Chabar said the “space has been arranged and equipped to enable the trucks arriving daily from Morocco, estimated at between 50 and 70, to unload their cargo in good conditions and avoid congestion at the market in Nouakchott.”

The chargé de mission, or diplomatic project manager, at the Mauritanian ministry, Mahfoud Ould Beyah, explained that the recent meeting between Chabar and Bouhdah aimed to assess the problems that Moroccan drivers face and find appropriate solutions.

He added that the new station is “large enough and equipped with all the necessary facilities to ensure the comfort of these drivers.”

Beyah stressed the importance of encouraging drivers to continue to supply the Mauritanian market with various food products, including vegetables and fruits.

The official emphasized that Mauritanian authorities continue to update Moroccan professional drivers on the country’s preventive measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Beyah also expressed satisfaction with the central role of Moroccan truckers who continue to supply the Mauritanian market throughout the year, especially during the holy month of Ramadan to meet local needs at stable prices.

Last week, the Moroccan embassy in Nouakchott highlighted the need for Moroccan truck drivers to follow the precautionary measures that Mauritanian authorities have put in place.

The embassy also explained that it is assisting all Moroccans stranded in Mauritania, whose number is estimated at 60, as part of national efforts to assist the Moroccan diaspora and tourists abroad.

The embassy said that it reported no COVID-19 infection among the resident Moroccan community or among those stranded in Mauritania.

Compared to other African countries, the COVID-19 situation in Mauritania is still under control as the country reports only seven confred cases, six recoveries, and one death.