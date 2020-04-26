Morocco Reports Significant Reduction in Air Pollution During Lockdown

Several other countries reported significant decreases in air pollution and improvement of air quality due to lockdown measures to contain COVID-19.

Rabat – The Ministry of Energy and Mines in Morocco has announced a significant reduction in air pollution and the improvement of air quality during the country’s state of emergency to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry explained that the significant reduction is marked by the limit of road and air traffic as well as the downward of several industrial activities.

The Department of the Environment and the National Meteorology Directorate (DMN) carried out a preliminary assessment of air quality based on data from a monitoring station of air quality in the city of Marrakech.

The assessment reports a decrease of 55% for nitrogen dioxide (NO2), 70% for the monoxide (CO), and 67% for suspended particles between November 2019 and April 8, 2020.

The Department of the Environment spearheaded the “detailed air quality assessment” in collaboration with the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Protection of the Environment and the DMN, with the support of the United Nations Program for Development (UNDP) in Morocco.

The assessment seeks to establish a critical analysis to limit post-crisis air pollution COVID-19, concludes the press release.

Several other countries reported unprecedented decreases in air pollution since implementing nationwide lockdowns.

A new analysis published earlier this week by IQAIR details the effects of travel restrictions and lockdowns on air pollution in 10 major cities around the world.

The study found that seven of the cities studies witnessed noticeable improvements in air quality, including Wuhan, Mumbai and New Delhi, and Seoul.