Morocco Reports 102 COVID-19 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health announced five new COVID-19 cases at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 27. The total number of infections reached 4,120.

During its second update of the day, the ministry also confirmed 24 more recoveries and one new death.

The total number of recoveries reached 695. The country’s death toll increased to 162.

Director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Mohamed El Lyoubi said that the country is witnessing a notable decrease in cases.

El Youbi acknowledged that controlling the number of fatalities is a slow process, but the ministry is doing its best to keep the epidemiological situation under control.

The Casablanca-Settat region is still at the top of the list in terms of numbers of infections, followed by Marrakech-Safi, Fez-Meknes, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, and Draa-Tafilalet.

The Ministry of Health continues to urge all people to abide by all rules and preventive measures put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said the country introduced approximately 400 preventive measures so far as part of the campaign to contain the spread of the virus.

Forecasts from the Data-Driven Innovation Lab at the Singapore University of Technology and Design predict that Morocco’s COVID-19 curve already reached its peak on April 24, and that the country will have registered 97% of its total novel coronavirus cases by May 31.

The data specifies that the North African country will reach 99% of its total COVID-19 case count by June 20 and completely beat the pandemic one month later, by July 20, based on an April 25 estimation from the research center.