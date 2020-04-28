Morocco Confirms 126 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Recoveries

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said Morocco's health system is well equipped to face the health crisis.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 126 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4,246 as of 10 a.m. on April 28.

In its morning update today, the ministry reported 44 new recoveries. The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients has reached 739 as of 10 a.m.

The last few days marked the highest increase in daily recoveries since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Regarding fatalities, the pandemic claimed one more life overnight, bringing the death toll to 163.

The number of suspected cases that tested negative for the virus in Morocco has grown to 26,122.

The Casablanca-Settat region still records the highest number of cases (1,081), followed by Marrakech-Safi (916), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (544), Fez-Meknes (534), and Draa-Tafilalet (532).

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra records a total of 309 cases, the Oriental region has 175, Beni Mellal-Khenifra counts 80, Souss-Massa has confirmed 50 cases, and Guelmim-Oued Noun has 29.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (4) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Edahab (2) have maintained low case figures since the start of the outbreak.

On April 27, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s preventive measures against the spread of the virus.

He said “the situation is under control in our hospitals,” thanking King Mohammed VI for giving orders “for the military medicine, with its means and its staff, to support our civilian health care system.”

The head of government reiterated the health situation in Morocco is under control, and the national health system is “well equipped and has resources to face this health crisis.”