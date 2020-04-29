Morocco Reports 37 New COVID-19 Cases, 112 Recoveries

Approximately 27,787 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 37 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of infections to 4,289 as of April 29 at 10 a.m.

The ministry also reported 112 new recoveries. Today marked one of the highest numbers of recoveries overnight. With the new data, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus reached 890.

Approximately 27,787 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco.

Morocco also recorded two more fatalities. The death toll from COVID-19 in the country has now reached 167.

The Casablanca-Settat region still reports the highest number of cases (1088), followed by Marrakech-Safi (923), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (554), Fez-Meknes (535), and Draa-Tafilalet (535).

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra records a total of 313 cases, the Oriental region has 175, Beni Mellal-Khenifra counts 80, Souss-Massa has confirmed 50 cases, and Guelmim-Oued Noun has 29.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (4) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Edahab (2) have maintained low case figures since the start of the outbreak.

On Monday, Director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Mohamed El Lyoubi said that the country is witnessing a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases due to the increase of tests being performed per day to detect any contact cases.

El Youbi said that controlling the number of fatalities is a slow process, but the ministry is doing its best to keep the epidemiological situation under control.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani continues to reassure citizens that the country will continue to fight the pandemic, emphasizing that Morocco is well equipped to carry out this mission.

A new study from the Data-Driven Innovation Lab at the Singapore University of Technology and Design revealed that the country will beat the pandemic by July 20 after registering 97 % of its total cases by May 31, and 99% by June 20.