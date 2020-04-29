US Provides Protective Equipment to Support Morocco’s COVID-19 Response

The US Ambassador to Morocco says the relationship between the two countries is mutually beneficial.

Rabat – Frontline Moroccan healthcare workers have received protective equipment from the United States Embassy in Morocco. On April 28, the embassy made the transfer in cooperation with the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in an effort to support laboratory technicians at the National Institute of Hygiene (INH) in Rabat.

The embassy made the donation to help Morocco continue testing and screening for COVID-19 with adequate protection in place, according to an official statement.

“This equipment transfer is part of over seven years of close cooperation between DTRA and the government of Morocco. This partnership’s focus is on saving lives and mitigating threats to ensure the National Security for both of our countries,” the statement added.

US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer regarded the gesture as another concrete example of strong diplomatic ties between the US and Morocco, according to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

Fischer added that the US and Morocco have a mutually beneficial relationship.

In response to COVID-19 restrictions, the two countries are collaborating in their digital learning efforts. The US embassy tweeted earlier today that “American businesses are working with Morocco by offering next-generation tools & solutions.” The exchange included a co-hosted webinar with Morocco’s Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi, Minister Delegate for Higher Education Driss Ouaouicha, and the US Blackboard company.

In another educational collaboration, the National Institute of Hygiene in Rabat has acted as a host university for US Fulbright Scholars from the prestigious US state-sponsored grant program that facilitates exchanges between international institutions and scholars.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) demonstrated the US government’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with the North African country last month, granting Morocco MAD 6.6 million ($670,000) to support efforts against the growing threat of COVID-19 and to minimize its impact.

USAID describes Morocco as being its “oldest friend in the Middle East and North Africa” on its official website. The organization also states that the bond between the two countries is “forged on a solid foundation of our shared values in security, freedom, and prosperity.”

The bond remains strong as both countries continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Morocco has confirmed 4,252 cases of the novel coronavirus. Of the reported cases, 165 have resulted in death and 778 led to recoveries. The US, being the epicenter of the global pandemic, has seen over one million cases, 58,906 deaths, and 118,000 recoveries.