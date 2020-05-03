Casablanca Launches New Online Portal for Remote Administrative Services

The new website seeks to facilitate residents’ access to documents, data, and services online.

Rabat – The municipality of Casablanca announced on May 3 the launch of a new version of its portal to facilitate access to data and documents to residents of the city.

The website, www.casablancacity.ma, is available both in both Arabic and French and includes the electronic portals to 16 districts within the Casablanca municipality.

The city’s statement explained that the website project is in line with the city’s approach to promote a digital transformation in Casablanca.

“The portal is intended to be a reliable reference, offering dynamic practical digital content, while highlighting the achievements of the municipal council and the work in progress,” reads a statement on the launch of the website.

The website will serve as a platform to facilitate residents’ access to data and direct them to all the administrative and electronic services provided by various institutions and bodies. The website also works to promote the city of Casablanca and its assets.

The statement explained that the website targets different internet users, including associations, professionals, citizens, institutions, and visitors.

The portal has multiple features, including a platform reserved for remote service and a space for compiling all the authorities and services assigned to the municipality.

The website will work in different fields, including electricity, social affairs, culture, business services, sports, and water.

The website also offers direct interaction via a range of E-services, such as complaints management (CIRM), along with the digital order desk, CasaMaps, the citizen account, and the space reserved for online administrative services.