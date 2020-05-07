The ministry of health announced plans to increase the number of laboratories to perform as many tests as possible to detect possible COVID-19 cases.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health has equipped the Mohammed V Provincial Hospital Center in Meknes with a COVID-19 screening laboratory, capable of performing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The laboratory started its operations on May 4. The laboratory has the necessary equipment for detecting the virus using a benchmark technique for the diagnosis of COVID-19, a statement from the regional directorate of health (DRS) has said.

The health facility seeks to help reduce the time it takes to process test results. The center has a two-cycle analysis capacity for samples that medical personnel, who work according to a rotation system, made possible.

The statement explained that the laboratory is the fruit of the efforts of the Ministry of Health, the regional health directorate of the Fez-Meknes along with the the University Hospital Center of Fez and the Moulay Ismail military laboratory of Meknes.

The news about the center comes as the Fez-Meknes region continues to report more COVID-19 cases. Fez-Meknes has 12.92% of the total number of cases. Morocco reached 5, 505 COVID-19 cases as of today.

Within Fez-Meknes region, Fez has 69 % of coronavirus cases (486), followed by Meknes (115 cases / 16 % ), Taza (55 cases / 8 % ), Ifrane (20 cases / 3% ), Sefrou (14 cases / 2 %), Taounate (9 cases / 1 %), according to the May 6 update.

The provinces of Moulay Yaacoub and El Hajeb recorded 0.75 % (6 cases) and 0.25 pc (2 cases) respectively.

The province of Boulemane has not registered any cases so far, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported.

The ministry said it deployed several laboratories across the country to increase the number of COVID-19 tests across Morocco.

To date, Morocco has reported 183 fatalities, and 2, 124 recoveries.