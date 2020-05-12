Moroccan laboratories detected the majority of new COVID-19 cases in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region.

Rabat – COVID-19 cases and recoveries are steadily increasing in Morocco, but deaths have seen a two-day stagnation.

The Ministry of Health has not reported any new fatalities related to COVID-19 since the morning of May 10, leaving the death toll at 188 and the fatality rate at 2.9%.

As of 4 p.m. on May 12, total cases of the virus in Morocco stand at 6,418, with 137 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, recoveries have grown to 2,991 after 180 new patients were cleared of COVID-19 since the health ministry’s afternoon update on May 11. The country currently boasts a 46.6% recovery rate.

Daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients remains the most effective method for detecting new cases. In the past 24 hours, 121 people, or 89% of the new cases, tested positive during their monitoring period.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, health authorities have monitored a total of 37,028 people. The monitoring period is set at 14 days after making contact with COVID-19 patients.

Moroccan laboratories detected the majority of new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region, followed by Casablanca-Settat and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, and, to a lesser extent, Marrakech-Safi and Fez-Meknes.

However, the new cases did not affect the ranking of Moroccan regions by total case count.

Casablanca-Settat has the most cases in Morocco, with 27.3% of the country’s cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (18.9%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.3%), Fez-Meknes (14%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (10.1%), and Draa-Tafilalet (9.1%).

The remaining regions maintain a relatively low case count, ranging from 0.03% in Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab to 2.7% in the Oriental region.

Nearly 2,700 suspected COVID-19 cases tested negative for the virus in the past 24 hours. Since February, Moroccan laboratories performed 65,397 COVID-19 tests that came back negative.

The gender ratio of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases remains the same, with 56% of infections among men and 44% among women.

Meanwhile, the average age of total COVID-19 cases in the country has decreased from 54.8 years in the first days of the outbreak to 34.5 years.

The figure’s evolution proves that younger people compose the majority of recent infections, contracting the virus either by participating in illegal gatherings or by not respecting safety measures, according to the health ministry.

The Ministry of Health warned that young people can still contract the virus and infect their older relatives, friends, or colleagues regardless of their own perceived health.