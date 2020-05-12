Traditionally, Muslims across the world open the feast celebration with morning Eid prayers at mosques.

Rabat – Morocco is expected to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Sunday, May 24, Moroccan astronomer Abdulaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani told Morocco World News.

The astronomer forecasts that the first day of Shawwal–the tenth month in the Islamic calendar–will be on May 24, marking the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, or the feast of breaking the fast, in Morocco.

Al Ifrani, who has never failed to accurately predict Ramadan and other religious celebrations, said that sighting the moon will be possible on May 23 with the naked eye.

Al Ifrani explained that the meeting of the sun and the moon, or conjunction, will take place on Friday, May 22 at exactly 7:40 p.m.

The astronomer also explained that this year, most Islamic countries will celebrate Eid Al-FItr on the same day.

The astronomer shared his calculations with MWN before Ramadan, speculating that the North African country would celebrate the first day of the holy month on April 25. He was later proved right by the Moroccan Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Muslims worldwide typically begin the celebration with Eid prayers in the morning in mosques across the globe.

It remains to be seen whether the country will allow citizens to perform Eid prayer communally due to the COVID-19 situation. Morocco, which is in lockdown until May 20, has now confirmed 6,418 COVID-19 cases, including 2,991 recoveries and 188 deaths.

Morocco closed all mosques and other public places on March 16 as part of its measures to curb the pandemic.

Subsequently, Moroccans have been performing all prayers at home during the state of emergency. Morocco extended its lockdown for one month on April 18.

Since mid-March, worshippers have been performing all prayers, including Ramadan’s taraweeh prayers at home as part of the lockdown measures.

Morocco usually grants a three-day holiday for the celebration, marking a time when families visit each other.

After the Eid prayer, families gather around tables full of various Moroccan pastries, cakes, and breads, accompanied by mint tea, milk, and coffee.