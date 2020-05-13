Education Minister Asks Vocational Training, University Students to Be Ready for Exams

The Minister of Education announced yesterday Morocco’s decision to cancel all exams at primary, secondary, and high schools, except for the first and second year baccalaureate students.

Rabat – The Minister of Education,Said Amzazi, said on May 13 that final exams dates for university and vocational training students will be announced in the near future.

The minister spoke about the case of vocational training and university students today before the Education, Culture and Communication Committee at the House of Representatives.

He said the announcement will take into account the country’s epidemiological situation regarding the COVID-19 spread.

The minister explained that like other students, university and vocational training students will also resume standard studies in September.

Amzazi confirmed that most students left university residences and campuses, except foreign students.

He also explained that remote education continues for vocational training students despite the education sector’s particular difficulties since training requires practical and professional work.

The minister recalled that the education ministry adopted, since March 19, a platform that includes several digital resources in the service of vocational training students.

The government also put in place a digital library of 40,000 books available for trainees.

On May 12, the minister announced the country’s decision to cancel all final exams except for those of the first and second years of the baccalaureate levels.

The announcement only concerns primary, middle, and high schools. The minister did not indicate whether universities and higher education institutions will also cancel their exams.

Amzazi said that intensive courses will be programmed to prepare students for the final baccalaureate exams this month and next month.

The exams for the first and second year baccalaureate students will take into account only lessons that were completed by March 14, before the national shift to distance education.

Morocco suspended schools on March 16 as part of its preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, and introduced mechanisms for remote learning.