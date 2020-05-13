Police in Nador Arrest Man Subject of Attempted Murder, Trafficking Warrants

The suspect, who is also involved in drug trafficking, was in possession of a home-made pistol and five hunting cartridges.

Moroccan police in Nador, eastern Morocco, arrested a suspect involved in an attempted murder and drug trafficking on May 13.

Police arrested the 31-year old in Douar Lahousssia, near the town of Al Aroui, 22 kilometers from Nador. The individual was the subject of several search notices at the national level.

The suspect will face charges for his involvement in drug trafficking, attempted murder, possession of a firearm, assault and battery, and threats, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

The security services made the arrest based on information from the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

Search operations at the suspect’s house enabled police to seize a home-made pistol and five hunting cartridges. Police also seized three mobile phones.

Officers put the suspect in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case, and to arrest possible accomplices involved in his criminal activities.

The DGSN said the operation is part of the intense and sustained efforts of its services, in coordination with the DGST, to arrest all suspects wanted for their involvement in various crimes at the national level.