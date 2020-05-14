Morocco Allows 1st Year Primary School Students to Enroll Online

The decision is an exclusive means to enable first year primary students to carry out pre-enrollment in a safe environment amid the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – The Ministry of Education has announced the opening of pre-enrollment for the first year of primary students for the 2020-2021.

Parents can enroll their pupils wishing to join public primary schools for the first time for the 2020-2021 academic year through the online website “Massar.”

The ministry issued a press release on May 13, emphasizing that the decision is in line with its preventive measures to allow parents enroll their children without having to travel to schools.

“The adoption of this electronic mechanism in the management of new school enrollments comes and application of the government program aided at developing online administration,” the ministry explained in a statement.

The adoption of online enrollment reflects the ministry’s implementation of a work program linked to the development of the Massar school management system, aiming“for a successful preparation for the next school year.”

The ministry called on parents to enroll their pupils who have reached the legal age to join primary school. The statement invited parents to visit the ministry’s electronic website www.men.gov.ma to enroll their children, providing necessary information about their child and themselves.

The ministry services will send a text message or an email to inform parents and guardians of the result of their requests and, where relevant, the reason for rejection.

The ministry also put in place a free available hotline (0800.00.11.22) to provide parents with all the necessary details concerning the various technical aspects linked to this operation.

On March 16, the Ministry of Education announced the suspension of schools, vocational training centers, and universities.

The ministry adapted to school closures by launching a remote learning program.

As part of the initiative, the ministry made available websites to host courses in addition to airing lessons on Moroccan television channels for all education levels.