One of Morocco’s most prestigious universities, Cadi Ayyad is internationally renowned for its commitment to academic excellence.

Rabat – Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech is the top academic institution in Morocco and the Maghreb region and the 13th best university in the Arab world, according to the Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture (RUFORUM), citing the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities.

The January 2020 Webometrics ranking evaluates universities based on their innovative approaches to teaching, research, science, and online education.

RUFORUM named Cadi Ayyad as the strongest university in Morocco and as superior to institutions in Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, and Tunisia.

Consolidating its position as an academic leader in the Maghreb, Cadi Ayyad also placed as the 13th best university in the Arab world.

Morocco’s other top universities include Mohammed V University in Rabat, placing 25th in the Arab world, and Hassan I University in Oujda, ranking 68th.

On a continental level, RUFORUM listed Cadi Ayyad as the 18th best university in Africa. The Mohammed V University of Rabat placed 31st and Hassan I University ranked 68th.

Internationally, Cadi Ayyad is ranked as number 1,275, Mohammed V University as 1,830, and Hassan I University as 2,596.

In February 2019, the World University Rankings of the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) ranked Cadi Ayyad as the top university in Morocco, the 15th best in the Arab world, and the 12th in Africa.

Academic consultancy firm ShanghaiRanking named Caddi Ayyad 15th in the Arab world and 12th in Africa in November 2018.

One of Morocco’s most prestigious universities, Cadi Ayyad is internationally renowned for its commitment to academic excellence.

The Moroccan institution is perhaps best known for its Oukaimeden Observatory in the Atlas Mountains. One of the most valuable observatories in the world, Oukaimeden is home to one of two Trappest-1 system telescopes for observing transiting planets and planetesimals.

Established in 1978, Cadi Ayyad University has 13 associated academic institutions in Marrakech, Essaouira, and other regions in the country. Only 42 years old, the university is a leading scientific and technological institution in Morocco with more than 1,400 research professors and 146 research facilities specializing in technology, applied sciences, literature, humanities, medicine, and pharmacologics.