Moroccan Car Manufacturers Reinforce Health Measures, Resume Activity

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health said yesterday that car manufacturers in the country have reinforced security measures at all plants in order to safeguard the health of employees and gradually resume industrial activity.

The joint effort between the car manufacturers and the ministry comes amid the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on businesses and economic activity in Morocco.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and car manufacturers have closely worked together to safeguard the health of employees and ensure the sustainability of their businesses,” explained the health ministry in a press release on May 16.

While other industries halted manufacturing, car production sites in Morocco such as Renault Tangier, Somaca Casablanca, and PSA Kenitra implemented strict health measures and protocols.

“These protocols make it possible to resume gradually and in a secure way activity in full compliance with health security measures,” the health ministry said.

Regional health commissions also conduct routine audit and control missions to monitor adherence to the recommended health security measures at the car production sites.

Due to the importance of the automotive industry at the national level, the Ministry of Health and car manufacturers “work together daily to ensure both health security and continue activity in order to stimulate the Moroccan automotive ecosystem to return to its previous level before the pandemic and contribute to the country’s economic recovery.”



Morocco was among the top five sources of car exports to Europe in 2018 with 283,614 exported units. Moroccan-made cars accounted for 7.8% of all cars exported to the EU in 2018.