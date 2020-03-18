Renault Suspends Manufacturing in Casablanca, Tangier

Rabat – Amid fears of a heightened proliferation of the novel coronavirus in Morocco, French automaker Renault has decided to temporarily suspend its industrial activities until further notice.

The suspension will take effect starting Thursday, March 19 and will affect Renault’s two production plants in Tangier and Casablanca. Renault said that the suspension also applies to its plant in Portugal.

Renault’s two Moroccan sites jointly employ 11,000 people. Some employees, whose function does not require their physical presence, will switch to remote work.

The precautionary measures are in line with the Moroccan government’s instructions to avoid public gatherings of more than 50 people and the recent instructions to avoid going into the public sphere unless absolutely necessary.

Following the emergence of the COVID-19 in Morocco, Renault has complied with the Ministry of Health’s safety measures by implementing recommended hygiene measures.

The group is closely monitoring the situation and will respond in accordance with any developments.

The announcement came as most car makers suspended their activities in Europe due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.